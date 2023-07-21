Mitchell Funderburg’s Grand Champion Dairy Feeder sold for $3,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Rancher’s Roast Beef, WDC Group; Jim Garland; First State Bank; 5/3 Bank; Faris Insurance; Susan Wollscheid; Melvin Stone; J.K. Precast; Doug and Jenny Coe; Country Dogs Day Spa. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Hunter Havens’ Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder brought $3,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Havens Landscape; Jenny and Doug Coe; Rancher’s Roast Beef; Susan Wollscheid; First State Bank; Country Dogs Day Spa; WDC Group; Thunder Creek Cattle; 5/3 Bank; Miller Farm Partnership; Faris Insurance; Melvin Stone. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Mitchell Funderburg’s Grand Champion Dairy Feeder sold for $3,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Rancher’s Roast Beef, WDC Group; Jim Garland; First State Bank; 5/3 Bank; Faris Insurance; Susan Wollscheid; Melvin Stone; J.K. Precast; Doug and Jenny Coe; Country Dogs Day Spa.

Hunter Havens’ Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder brought $3,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Havens Landscape; Jenny and Doug Coe; Rancher’s Roast Beef; Susan Wollscheid; First State Bank; Country Dogs Day Spa; WDC Group; Thunder Creek Cattle; 5/3 Bank; Miller Farm Partnership; Faris Insurance; Melvin Stone.