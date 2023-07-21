Ta’Kyia Yahn’s Grand Champion Dairy Steer sold for $7,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyer was the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
Michael Schappacher’s Reserve Champion Dairy Steer sold for $2,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The purchaser was George Stable and Showplace.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
