Ta’Kyia Yahn’s Grand Champion Dairy Steer sold for $7,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyer was the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Michael Schappacher’s Reserve Champion Dairy Steer sold for $2,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The purchaser was George Stable and Showplace. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

