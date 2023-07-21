Garrett Bihl’s Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $7,250 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyer was John Hinderer Ford. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Clinton Wilt’s Reserve Champion Market Steer sold for $6,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Ag Pro; Eric Marting; Nate Warner; Chris Cottrill Seed; Cummings Farms; J.T., Kayla, Johnny and Lucille; Miller Grain; Merchant’s National Bank; Harold Equipment; Vallery and Dorn Insurance; K. Jones and Gerber Insurance; Kirkpatrick Family Farm; Faris Insurance; Jason Duff Construction; SVG; First State Bank; J.R. and Nicole Cook; WD Club Lambs; Cherry Bend Farms. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

