Weade, LLC Realtors & Auctioneers, has been named the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. Located at 402 E. Court St., Washington C.H., Weade, LLC Realtors & Auctioneers was opened in 1956 by Frank Weade. It is a full service real estate and auction sales business in Fayette and surrounding counties for agricultural, commercial, and residential properties, as well as personal properties. With seven real estate agents and four auctioneers; they specialize in selling real estate at auction. Pictured are: Rex and Oliver Weade, Alex Marting (realtor) Branen Weade (broker amd auctioneer), Teri Maust (realtor and appraiser), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Cynthia Grotsky (Humana), Leann Webb (realtor), Ron Weade (owner), Brenda Hughes (realtor), Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union), Kristy Bowers (Chamber), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s).

Submitted photo