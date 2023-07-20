The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for New You CryoSlimming, located at 9 Fayette Center in Washington C.H. Christina Cowman, owner and manager, opened her business in April 2022. New You CryoSlimming is the third Med Spa in Ohio to offer the newest technology of CryoSkin — a non-invasive, no downtime machine from France that offers (slimmings/tonings, Cryo Lift facials, and spot treatments for inflammation). Other services provided are Medical Weight Loss Shots, B-12, Glutathione (anti-aging), Skinny Shots, Red Light Therapy, Muscle Sculpting, Teeth Whitening, and a Vibration Plate, and coming in August - Botox & Oxygen Bar. Pictured are: Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Angie Preston (5/3 Bank), McKenzie Martin, Kiera Cowman, Christina Cowman (owner), Kiara Sizemore, Kylee Cowman, Mikaila Moore, Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s).

Submitted photo