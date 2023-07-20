Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Thomas T. Henderson, 219 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, improper turn, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jeffrey L. Thompson, 3557 Culpepper Trace, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Virginia D. Woods, 567 Trace Ct. NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lauren K. Gross, Canton, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Alexander S. Russell, Sabina, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Vivek Patel, Louisville, Kentucky, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lashonda C. Taylor, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Hannah R. Owens, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Spencer E. Moore, Liberty Twp., Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Vishnu Vardhan Marella, Middletown, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
George K. Ratcliff, New Albany, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Pradeep Raikuma Dharmarai, Dublin, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lamesha D. Jones, Pickerington, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jeffrey M. Chaney, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jessica N. Lynch, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Leila S. Gill, Greenfield, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ann E. Cockerill, 5608 Cross Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Craig M. Dement, South Solon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Ankit Bhardwai, Dublin, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Bryan M. Musial, Kenmore, New York, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tina M. Tabor, Groveport, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Curtis L. Williams, Maineville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Nicholas E. Hafer, Sardinia, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Martin R. Heim, Boonville, Indiana, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Janie L. Jones, Fairfield, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
John F. Meachem III, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Candace R. Harrison, New Albany, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Maciel Arce Toala, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Sonja Krause, Freedom, Pennsylvania, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, amended to 74/70, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid in full within 30 days.
Festus Smart, Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ernesto M. Delaney, Bethel, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jeanean A. Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, 109/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jenny Lin, Uniontown, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Maxwell J. Maisel, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
James L. Isley, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kendall M. Wright, Houston, Texas, 74/70 speed, amended from 86/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.
Breanna D. Schimmel, South Lebanon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Gale A. Short III, 2414 Bogus Road Lot 2, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, fined $30 and costs.
James Stumbo, 830 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $106, fined $30 and costs.
Eric P. Carnahan, Milford, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kaden J. Lester, Morral, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jessica L. Rutherford, Orient, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
William M. Edelen, Louisville, Kentucky, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
John Tyrell, Davidson, Maryland, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.