Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Thomas T. Henderson, 219 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, improper turn, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey L. Thompson, 3557 Culpepper Trace, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Virginia D. Woods, 567 Trace Ct. NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren K. Gross, Canton, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander S. Russell, Sabina, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vivek Patel, Louisville, Kentucky, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lashonda C. Taylor, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hannah R. Owens, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Spencer E. Moore, Liberty Twp., Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vishnu Vardhan Marella, Middletown, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

George K. Ratcliff, New Albany, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Pradeep Raikuma Dharmarai, Dublin, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lamesha D. Jones, Pickerington, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey M. Chaney, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica N. Lynch, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Leila S. Gill, Greenfield, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ann E. Cockerill, 5608 Cross Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Craig M. Dement, South Solon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ankit Bhardwai, Dublin, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan M. Musial, Kenmore, New York, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tina M. Tabor, Groveport, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Curtis L. Williams, Maineville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas E. Hafer, Sardinia, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Martin R. Heim, Boonville, Indiana, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Janie L. Jones, Fairfield, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John F. Meachem III, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Candace R. Harrison, New Albany, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maciel Arce Toala, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sonja Krause, Freedom, Pennsylvania, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, amended to 74/70, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid in full within 30 days.

Festus Smart, Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ernesto M. Delaney, Bethel, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeanean A. Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, 109/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jenny Lin, Uniontown, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maxwell J. Maisel, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James L. Isley, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kendall M. Wright, Houston, Texas, 74/70 speed, amended from 86/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Breanna D. Schimmel, South Lebanon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Gale A. Short III, 2414 Bogus Road Lot 2, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, fined $30 and costs.

James Stumbo, 830 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $106, fined $30 and costs.

Eric P. Carnahan, Milford, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kaden J. Lester, Morral, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica L. Rutherford, Orient, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William M. Edelen, Louisville, Kentucky, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John Tyrell, Davidson, Maryland, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.