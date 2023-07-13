WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 12

Theft: At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to CVS in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the defendant who admitted to stealing items. The defendant was arrested and transported to the jail.

Theft: At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the defendant and loss prevention, which advised the defendant failed to pay for merchandise. The defendant admitted to stealing items. The defendant was issued a summons.