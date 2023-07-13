Miami Trace Schools welcomes both new and returning students for the 2023-2024 school year. Photo courtesy of Miami Trace

Everything that new and returning students need to know about Miami Trace Local School District’s upcoming 2023-24 school year:

Back-to-School Bash

The “Back-to-School Bash” is a new rendition of the former “Rally in the Alley,” according to district officials. Before the construction of the new Miami Trace High School, the community celebrated the start of fall season and the return to school with many activities “in the alley.” This year, Trace will celebrate with a “Back-to-School Bash,” followed by a football scrimmage that evening.

“By hosting the Back-to-School Bash,” said Superintendent Kim Pittser, “it is our goal to create an enjoyable and memorable event that will commemorate the return to school for the upcoming academic year.”

The Back-to-School Bash will be on Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Tony’s Welding & Fabrication Stadium and Practice Field. “Fall Meet The Teams” will begin shortly after, at 6:15 p.m., followed by the football scrimmage which will start at 7 p.m.

Open House Dates

Miami Trace Elementary School: Kindergarten – Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., first-fifth grade – Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Miami Trace Middle School: Sixth grade – Aug. 10, 5:30-7 p.m., seventh-eighth grade – Aug. 14, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Miami Trace High School: Students in Grades 10-12 can choose from four different days to collect their laptops and walk through their schedule: July 25 and 27, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Aug. 1 – 2, 6-8 p.m. Freshman orientation: Aug. 10, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Kindergarten

Screening dates – Aug. 15 and 16. Upon registering for kindergarten, parents/guardians are given a link to schedule their child’s screening appointment.

Start dates: On Aug. 21, half of the kindergarten students attend, while the remaining half attend on Aug. 22. Starting from the 23rd, all kindergarten students attend together.

Miami Trace Elementary School is very excited to welcome the Class of 2036 in August of 2023, with 10 different homerooms for the students to learn and grow in, and insightful, research-based curriculum.

“This is such an exciting time for our kindergarten students and their families,” said Pittser, regarding the new class of 2036. She added, “We eagerly await the opportunity to serve these Panthers throughout their educational journey.”

Back to School Dates & Details

First Day of School for Students: Aug. 16.

Staff Return Date: Aug. 10.

Building Schedules: MTES 9:10 a.m. – 3:55 p.m., MTMS 7:34 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MTHS 7:34 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Supply lists: classroom supply lists are posted on TeacherLists.com. The link can be found on the district website at https://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/ and district Facebook page.

Registration for both new and existing MT students is now live on FinalForms.com. Families need to complete the registration and re-registration process as soon as possible to ensure a seamless start to the upcoming school year.

Pittser urges families to register quickly. “Acquiring up-to-date information on students is critical to our daily operations,” she said, “and we are grateful to our parents and guardians who provide these necessary details on the Final Forms Platform.”

District app: The Miami Trace Mobile App was introduced last fall to provide MT Families with a convenient resource for district and building information – such as News, Events, Bell Schedules, Bus Routes, and much more. MT encourages families to download and utilize the app.

Student Meal Prices

Breakfast $1.50, Reduced Breakfast 30 cents, Lunch K-5 $2.70, Lunch 6-12 $2.95 Reduced Lunch 40 cents,

Applications for free and reduced-price meals can be submitted either online or through a paper application.

New Employees

Miami Trace is welcoming 20 new employees: Leslie Anders – Elementary School Counselor, JG Conley – Elementary Teacher, Tom Dean – Middle School ESSER Other Administrator, Ryan DeWees – Intervention Specialist, Christal Downs – Elementary Custodian, Cameron Graham – High School Custodian, Robyn Nance-Huddle – Elementary Special Education Supervisor, Owen Ivers – Bus Driver, Maddy Jenkins – Elementary Teacher, Tiara Leisure – Elementary ESSER Specialist & Early Childhood Consultant, Kirsten Lynch – Elementary Teacher, Savannah Morgan – Elementary Teacher, Rebecca Palmer – Elementary Music, Abbi Pettit – Elementary Teacher, Brandi Runnells – Elementary Teacher, Anna Sollenberger – Middle School Music, Ashley Strahler – Elementary Teacher, Stephen Van Gorp, High School Teacher, Alexi Weaver, Elementary Teacher, Corey Wolfe, High School Custodian.

“As the back-to-school season approaches, we turn our focus to the preparations for the upcoming academic year,” said Pittser. “We are excited to welcome students and staff back, providing them with a safe and healthy environment.”

Why should families choose Miami Trace for their children?

“Through a systemic curriculum, a variety of supportive resources and a dedicated staff,” explained Pittser, “Miami Trace School District continues to attain our goal that students achieve their full potential. We look forward to embarking on the 2023-24 school year.”