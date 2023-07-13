WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 13

Christopher Pressley, 43, Jamestown, bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 12

Raymond Drake III, 51, 722 John St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jonathan W. Duncan, 48, 703 S. Fayette St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 11

James L. Hayner, 31, 549 Warren Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Joseph T. Howland, 37, at large, assault.

Patty A. Sullivan, 52, 1097 Bogus Road, marked lanes violation.

July 10

Sandra L. Mckinney, 81, 429 N. North St., stop sign violation.