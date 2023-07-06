Community Calendar

‘Growing Through Grief’ support group to meet

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are offering a six-week bereavement support group, “Growing Through Grief,” through the Ohio’s Hospice Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center. The six-week grief group will be offered weekly on Tuesdays, July 11 through Aug. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., at Community Care Hospice (1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington). The events are free and open to the public.

Fayette Co. Fair set to begin

The 144th-annual Fayette County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds from July 17-22.

Hospice to celebrate ‘Butterfly Release’

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County invite the community to remember and honor loved ones at their Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m., at Sabina Church of Christ. The Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release is a way to remember and honor special people who have touched our lives and who live on in our memories. At the conclusion of the event, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones.