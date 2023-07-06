Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County awarded home care accreditation

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, according to a news release.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. This is a re-accreditation for Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review March 28-31, 2023. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Home Care standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions, and rigorous standards,” said Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

Missi Knisley, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, praised the staff members of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County for their commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“We’re honored to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Home Care Accreditation,” Knisley said. “Accreditation from The Joint Commission recognizes the dedication of our staff in providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family we are honored and privileged to serve. We’re grateful to our staff for their support of our mission and their commitment to advancing safety and quality for our patients.”

To prepare for the accreditation process, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is survey ready every day by instilling The Joint Commission Standards into its daily practice. Annually, the staff does a mock survey to review its processes and procedures.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness.