The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 10-14 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 10-14 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch