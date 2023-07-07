A good time to practice ‘loving the world’

“Messenger” (Mary Oliver, Thirst, 2006), begins, “My work is loving the world./Here the sunflowers, there the hummingbird—/equal seekers of sweetness./….Are my boots old? Is my coat torn?/Am I no longer young, and still not half-perfect? Let me/keep/my mind on what matters,/which is my work,/which is mostly standing still and learning to be/astonished.” (Find the rest and more at your local library!)

It may seem difficult to take the time to love the world in this way. To slow down, to leave the phone inside, to take the time to look and listen in the natural world, to be appreciative and astonished. But this can be a good time of the year to practice. With the hot, humid weather, strenuous outdoor activity may be limited. But finding a cool(ish) space near water or under a tree or even on a porch with a slight breeze, offers an opportunity for “just sitting” and observing and letting go of thinking about one’s long list of things that must be done in and outside of the home. Most of us are aware that negative thoughts breed more negativity, and the reverse is also true. It is a good time to make your work, “loving the world.”

Nature Inspired Photography (Cathy Coldiron) will join the Fayette County Farmers Market this week as our community guest. Cathy, a native of Fayette County, plans to bring various sized prints of her photography for sale. Most of her beautiful photos were captured in or near Fayette County and showcase birds, animals, butterflies, moths, flowers, and trees.

Our resident children’s activity planner, Mrs. Debra, will host a scavenger hunt with the prize of a bag of marbles and game instructions. Marbles: perfect for hot summer days, inside or out.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

The Jam Man (David Persinger): Many assorted jams/jellies (BLACK RASPBERRY JAM is back!), also no added sugar cherry jam and seedless blackberry jam. Samples available.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh spring produce including zucchini, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, green beans, candy onions, cucumbers and peppers. Potted sunflowers.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Peanut butter dog biscuits, popsicle holders, bunny, lamb, bear and pig loveys, animal baskets, red heart color block yarn, baby hats and more.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies, sugar scrub.

Gerhardt/King Farms (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): home grown green beans, new potatoes, onions, and squash.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Produce (and plants) grown using organic practices: dill, green beans, green onions, Herb plants including parsley, sage, chocolate mint and lemon grass. Native perennial and annual flowering plants (astilbe, echinacea, yarrow, blue bedder salvia, coral bells). Raw unpasteurized local honey, strawberry jam, sourdough crackers.

Grounded Few (Christina Fox): Handmade candles, wax melts, bracelets, necklaces, keychains, stickers and home décor including pieces of preserved moss, dried flowers, and embroideries.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): White bread, cinnamon and swirl buns, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, whoopie pies, cheese and herb breads (including pizza buns, bacon buns), cakes, , granola, bars and pies (including fresh peach).

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars and funfetti cookies.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted items.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.