I wrote an article last year on this topic but I felt that I needed to address it again. To assume is to suppose something to be the truth, without proof. We can find ourselves making assumptions because we have heard something that we assumed was from a reliable source. It is amazing how many people believe what they hear; whether or not it is factual. This is a problem. The reason this is problematic is that we can believe something to be true that has no factual basis whatsoever. If we live our life on those assumptions, we are going to endure disappointment after disappointment and heartache after heartache.

When I was a boy growing up in southern Ohio, there were sources of information that you could count on. Now, with social media, we can be led to believe things that are not even close to the truth. Many things that are posted can be just someone wanting to get their point of view heard. These people may even have a title or degree but that does’t mean what they are posting is right. You really don’t even know those people or what their agenda is. You might think that the fact checkers could guide us into knowing the truth. They are not necessarily a reliable source because they can also have an agenda.

When you consider these things, it looks bleak, but there are truthful sources available to us. Science is a reliable source of information until further discovery comes along. If you know a person, you can usually discern if what they are saying is an assumption or just how they want things to be. There is however, a reliable source and it is the only source of absolute truth; it is the word of God that we know as the bible. There is no further discovery that will change it, no assumptions because it has been proven time and again for over 2,000 years, and it doesn’t change just because we want it to tell us what we want to hear.

Jesus said in Luke 11:28; “More than that, blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it!”

The word of God is not only truth, it is power that can change lives for good.

Acts 4:31; And when they had prayed, the place where they were assembled together was shaken; and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and they spoke the word of God with boldness. Hebrews 4:12; For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

These are the life lessons we learn at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7, Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. We have Youth Group and First Steps Recovery every Sunday evening at 6. Come and join us.