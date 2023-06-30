The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch