A recipe that’s stood the test of time

Hello!

This week’s recipe goes way back to the mid 70’s. It was a popular one that has definitely stood the test of time.

This recipe was popular when Coke came in glass bottles. It was always a treat to bring home a six pack of Coke and we had to save the bottles, because we would turn them in at the grocery store and get money back for them.

I have made this several times. It was always one of my favorites to take to get-togethers like reunions and just a family picnic, and don’t forget that special Sunday Dinner Table. I never came home with any to snack on later.

It’s moist, tasty and has a very distinct flavor that everyone asks for a second piece.

You can use whatever icing that suits you. I prefer chocolate icing, but you can also just put a plain white icing on it, it’s the cake flavor that everybody likes, so the icing isn’t going to matter much.

This one cake I love to put a scoop of ice cream on top. Just plain vanilla, it seems to enhance the cake so well, and did I mention how moist it seems?

Cocoa Cola Cake

1 ¼ cup sugar

½ cup butter (softened)

2 squares unsweetened chocolate (melted)

2 eggs

1 ¾ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 (12 ounces) bottle of Coco-Cola

Directions:

Cream sugar, butter and chocolate, add eggs. Add in flour and soda. Add Cocoa-Cola, mix well with mixer on high speed.

Pour batter into a 13×9 inch greased baking dish.

Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely.

After it’s cooled put on icing. I always refrigerate it at this point. As it gets hot outside it’s a nice cool treat with that dip or two of ice cream on top.

Enjoy!