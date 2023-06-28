WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 27

Theft: At 1:24 p.m., officers responded to Commons Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised a package had been stolen that was delivered to him. A report was completed.

Theft: At 1:49 p.m., the victim came to the police department to report a theft. The victim advised he left car parts at a friend’s residence, and while the friend was gone, the parts were stolen. A report was completed.