WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 28

Freddie E. Marcum Jr., 30, 1153 Gregg St., bench warrant – criminal damaging.

June 26

Michael S. Wagner, 41, 904 John St., criminal damaging.

David E. Eckle II, 52, 514 E. Paint St., public indecency, disorderly.

Bryce A. Miller, 20, 1260 State Route 38 NE, expired registration.