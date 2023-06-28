George Carrigan and his sister with Dave Lynch at Carrigan’s 100th birthday celebration. Kim Penwell | R-H photos Happy 100th birthday to the last living WWII veteran in Fayette County, George Carrigan. Kim Penwell | R-H photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — George Harrison Carrigan — the only living World War II veteran in Fayette County — was honored at his 100th birthday with a celebration at the VFW Post 3762 on Thursday, June 22.

Carrigan enlisted in the Army on Jan. 1, 1943 at the age of 19. His entry to service was at Ft. Thomas, Ky. He was sent by bus to New York and shipped to Europe by boat. He served in Europe, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Belgium, Normandy, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. Carrigan sailed from Le Havre, France on Dec. 24, 1945 on the U.S. Argentina to return to the port of New York.

Carrigan was honorably discharged on Jan. 5, 1946 after years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army.

The respected veteran held a job with the railroad when he returned home from the military, as he always had a passion for trains and working on railroads.

On Jan. 1, 1949, Carrigan married the love of his life, Loueva Bick, who passed away four years ago. As soon as they tied the knot, the recently married couple moved to Washington Court House, where Carrigan started in woodworking with Colonial StairCase. It was with this company that he would stay the rest of his working life.

As Carrigan is now celebrating his 100th birthday as the last living Fayette County WWII veteran, the City of Washington Court House wanted to find a way to honor him. The city did not hesitate to officially name Carrigan’s birth date, June 22, “George Carrigan Day.”

This year, Carrigan was gifted with a signed baseball and t-shirt from the Chillicothe Paints baseball team, as well as a signed football from the Huntington football team, presented to him by a Veterans Administration staff member.

Public figures, such as U.S. Senator JD Vance, recognized Carrigan on his special day by sending him birthday wishes. Dave Lynch, the first vice of American Legion, also generously donated a $100 gift card to the beloved veteran. The Fayette County Commissioners were also present to give Carrigan a signed proclamation to recognize his selfless sacrifice as the only living veteran in the county who participated in WWII, and for the recognition of his 100th birthday celebration.

Pickaway Ross Vocational School is set to interview Carrigan for the Library of Congress, as an up and coming documentary film will be made to cover details during his time in WWII.