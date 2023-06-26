WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 25

Paul E. Houser II, 31, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrick T. Bryant, 27, 511 E. Temple St., non-compliance suspension, display of plates, no motorcycle endorsement.

Courtney N. Smith, 22, 625 B Lewis St., 12-point suspension.

June 24

Matthew Howland, 31, Greenfield, OVI, OVI per se, ALS suspension.

Sara D. Johnson, 27, 815 Lincoln Drive, license forfeiture suspension, expired registration.

William L. Dillon, 39, 114 E. Circle Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., aggravated menacing, domestic violence by threats.

Manuel M. Gonzales III, 32, 1117 S. Hinde St., discharging fireworks (first-degree misdemeanor).

Christopher M. Ward, 51, 1121 S. Hinde St., complicity to discharging fireworks (first-degree misdemeanor).

June 23

Pamela J. Ball, 62, New Holland, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Greyson T. Pemberton, 23, 504 Rawling St., expired tags.

Patricia L. White, 52, 826 Campbell St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

June 22

Holly M. Leonard, 48, 519 Flint Drive, license forfeiture suspension.

Leslie J. Penwell, 45, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

David E. Eckle II, 52, 514 E. Paint St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).