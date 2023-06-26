Last week, the City of Washington Court House welcomed “Kitty’s Catfe” as a new business. Kitty’s Catfe offers boba tea on one side of their space, and a cattery on the other. Owners, Ashley and Danny White, have partnered with the Fayette Regional Humane Society to help with the adoption of cats. The catfe is located at 137 N. Main St. in downtown Washington C.H. Check them out of Facebook for more store details and offerings.

Submitted photo