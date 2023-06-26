Washington Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 26

Criminal Damaging: At 2:42 a.m., a Lakeview Avenue resident reported damage to her vehicle. A suspect has been identified, and charges are pending.

June 25

Criminal Damaging/Burglary: At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to Gregg Street in reference to a male who had broken two windows out of an apartment. The resident also stated that prior to the windows being broken, she discovered the suspect inside her residence. Charges are pending.

June 22

Criminal Damaging: At 6:25 a.m., officers responded to 961 Delaware St. in reference to a complaint of criminal damaging. The home owner advised that when she returned home, she observed that a glass window in the screen door had been broken. No further damage was observed and no entry into the residence was made.

Aggravated Menacing/Assault: At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to 409 Sixth St. in reference to a 911 call for help. On arrival, the victim caller was observed outside with facial injuries, which were caused by the offender. The victim further advised that the offender stated that a gun would be used to kill the victim. The offender was subsequently arrested. No guns were located on or around the offender. The offender was incarcerated and charged.

June 19

Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 8:25 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street regarding a female acting erratically, attempting to take off her clothes, and was observed removing miscellaneous items from nearby yards. The female exhibited signs of recent drug usage and was unable to provide proper care for herself in her current condition because of the drug usage. The female was subsequently arrested as a result.