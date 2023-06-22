Community Calendar

Fore! The Animals Golf Tournament

Buckeye Hills Country Club 7261 Limes Rd, Greenfield. Starting at 8 a.m. on June 23, play golf and help the animals. Contests include; men’s 7 women’s, longest putt, longest drive, and closest to the pin. Prizes will range from $100-$200. Four-person teams – $200 per team.

Scavenger & Geocache Hunt For The Pollinator Trail

Carnegie Public Library of Fayette County – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, on June 24.

127 S. North St., Washington Court House – Have you ever wanted to learn how to geocache? Now is your time! Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District, Carnegie Public Library and Master Gardeners are making it easy. Seven pollinator sites in and around the city will have activities and giveaways. Read a new book at the Shaw Wetlands and get a free copy. A map will be provided at the library. Learn how you can help monarchs and pollinators.

WCHCS to hold special meeting

The Washington Court House City School District will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 26 at 7 a.m. at the Board of Education office, located at 306 Highland Ave., Washington Court House, for the purpose of personnel matters and any other such business that may come before the board.

Fun Free Evening At The Jeffersonville Pool

Jeffersonville Pool at 42 Colonial Drive, Jeffersonville Ohio

Join the Jeffersonville Pool for a FREE fun family-friendly evening on June 27, 6-8 PM. ALL are welcome! Swimming, basketball, volleyball and free food!

Monster Truck Madness

July 1 – Destination Outlets 8000 Factory Shops Blvd, Jeffersonville, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Join Destination Outlets for their annual Monster Truck Madness. Enjoy a free ride on a monster truck or get your picture taken next to one. Bring the whole family to shop, eat and play!

Red Cross blood drive to be held

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Grace United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall on Monday, July 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, (740) 437-7106 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees cancel meeting

The Jefferson Township Trustees have announced that due to the upcoming holiday, their regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3 is being cancelled.

Red Cross blood drive to be held

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Fayette County Community-Crossroads Christian Church on Monday, July 10, 1-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty.