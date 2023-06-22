Modern Woodmen members present Washington DECA members with a $2,500 Matching Funds check. Pictured left to right: DECA advisor/teacher David Penwell, DECA members: junior Maggi Wall and senior Cain Sever, Modern Woodmen members: Debra Grover and regional advisor Dan Mayo. Submitted photo

Modern Woodmen members, of Washington Court House Chapter 5458, partnered with Washington High School DECA members to match funds raised up to $2,500 from the Mommie-Son Dance and Hospitality events that started April 15 and ended May 7.

The main event was the Spring Mommie-Son Dance on April 15, followed by kickball games, and root beer float concessions. Modern Woodmen members helped at the dance by taking photos of moms and sons, and assisting with games like the Hungry Human Hippo and Cash Grab Money Machine.

The goal of this project was met by raising over $3,000 to purchase Cricut Maker machines, tools, and accessories to assist DECA with their fall and winter home decor school business.

DECA, Distributive Education Clubs of America, prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA’s competitive events are aligned with the National Curriculum Standards in the careers of marketing, business management, finance, as well as hospitality and tourism.

Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play through financial guidance and social, educational, and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes it unique as a fraternal financial services organization.

For more information, contact Dan Mayo 937-725-0445.