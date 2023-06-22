Destination Outlets to host ‘Monster Truck Madness’

It’s an exciting holiday weekend at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville with great deals and fun for the whole family.

Destination Outlets is teaming up with Monster Truck Racing League to host the third-annual Monster Truck Madness. Pro Monster Trucks will be rolling into Destination Outlets on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 12-6 p.m.

Destination Outlets is offering shoppers free Pro Monster Truck rides in its massive parking lot.

“Monster Truck Madness was a hit in 2022 and we can’t wait for shoppers to experience the thrill again this year,” said Jeffrey Weissman, managing partner of the mall. “We hope shoppers take part in the amazing deals all weekend long. Bring the whole family to shop, eat and play!”