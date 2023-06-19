WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 19

Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 3:10 a.m., a Rawling Street male was arrested after officers located him intoxicated on Paint Street and unable to care for himself.

June 16

Civil Protection Order Violation: At 6:32 p.m., officers observed the defendant and victim together in the 400 block of West Elm Street. The victim has an active CPO against the defendant. The defendant was arrested and transported to the jail to be held.

June 15

At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with loss prevention, which advised the suspect had stolen $500 from the store. A report was completed and it’s being investigated.