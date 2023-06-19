WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 19

Samuel J. Higman, 55, 719 Rawling St., disorderly by intoxication.

June 18

Narcisco R. Rodrigues, 26, 679 Peddicord Ave., stop sign violation.

Veronica D. Aguirre, 38, 709 Columbus Ave., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Alysha D. Taylor, 32, 921 Lakeview Ave., failure to display registration.

June 16

David A. Bennett, 35, 1004 S. North St., Ross County warrant.

June 15

Scylar L. Johnson, 29, 423 W. Elm St., civil protection order violation.

Christopher R.B. McRobie, 37, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

June 14

Denise E. Robertson-Holmes, 60, New Holland, speed.

Peter M. Plavsity, 50, New Holland, license forfeiture suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).