Dear Editor,

Issue 1 on the special election ballot on Aug. 8 addresses a serious issue with the laws of Ohio. Ohio is being manipulated by outside sources of money because our constitution is so easy to amend. Using this easy amendment process, issues become permanent law with very little discussion or thought of how the amendment effects all Ohioans. We need to protect the people of Ohio from being used by outside groups. Thus, we urgently need to pass this issue that will raise the the required percentage for an amendment from 50% to 60%.

Respectfully,

Rev. Dr. Daniel G. McLean

Washington Court House, Ohio