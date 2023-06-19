Cedric Pettiford was recently sworn in as a Washington Police Department officer by Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious. Submitted photos Lane Lightle was recently sworn in as a Washington Police Department officer by Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious. Submitted photos Marcus Zugelder was recently sworn in as a Washington Police Department officer by Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious. Submitted photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Judge Victor Pontious recently swore in three new police officers at the Washington Court House Municipal Court — Marcus Zugelder, Cedric Pettiford and Lane Lightle.

Zugelder comes to the Washington Police Department from Tennessee and brings over four-and-a-half years of prior experience with him. Zugelder worked as a full-time officer in Goodlettsville, Tennessee before moving back to Ohio. He is also an Air Force veteran, where he worked in the Security Force providing police services on military installations.

Pettiford is a Coast Guard veteran and still serves in the Coast Guard Reserves. He participated in water rescue and as a Yeoman. Pettiford also has experience in corrections, working for the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Pettiford is a graduate of Miami Trace High School.

Lightle comes to the department from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, where he has over six years of service. Lightle worked as a corrections officer during his time at the sheriff’s office.

All three officers will attend an academy this summer to obtain their Ohio Peace Officer certification. Once complete, they will be required to successfully complete the field training program before they are placed on the road.