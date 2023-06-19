Good Hope Lions President Jim Davis (right) hands over the president’s gavel to Lion Anthony Amore, who will assume the office of club president on July 1. The Good Hope Lions meet at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.
Submitted photo
Good Hope Lions President Jim Davis (right) hands over the president’s gavel to Lion Anthony Amore, who will assume the office of club president on July 1. The Good Hope Lions meet at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.