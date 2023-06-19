The Washington Elks Lodge #129 recently presented the class of 2023 Most Valuable Student scholarships to three area students. This year’s winners are: Caleb Bennett of Miami Trace High School, Jenna Goddard of Miami Trace High School, and Kirstin Eades of Madison Plains High School. In the fall, Bennett will be attending The Ohio State ATI, Goddard will be attending the University of Kentucky, and Eades will be attending Ashland University. Pictured from left are: Past Exalted Ruler Ed Helt, Eades, Bennett, Goddard, and lodge scholarship chairman Matt Barga. The Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship program awarded $2.4 million nationally in 2023. Applications for the class of 2024 opens this summer and can be found on the Elks website at www.elks.org. Anyone with questions may contact the lodge scholarship chairman at [email protected]

Submitted photo