Fayette County Public Health and Washington Court House Fire/Rescue are teaming up to provide a free car seat check on Tuesday, June 27 at the fire department. This event is by appointment only — call 740-335-5111 to schedule. Pictured are Captain Jason O’Dierno and firefighter Bill Michael with OBB Coordinator Liz Deis. Submitted photo

Fayette County Public Health and Washington Court House Fire/Rescue Department are teaming up to provide a free child passenger safety seat check.

This is a great opportunity to ensure that your child’s car seat is properly installed and secured, according to FCPH.

The event is by appointment only and will take place on Tuesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the fire station. Certified technicians from Fayette County Public Health will be available to inspect your child’s car seat and provide guidance on proper installation and use.

Don’t miss out on this important safety check for your child’s car seat. Call 740-335-5111 to get on the schedule.