On Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m., the Fayette County Genealogical Society is presenting “A Walk in the Old Washington Cemetery.” Paul LaRue, a retired educator and local historian, will lead the program. The Old Washington Cemetery is located behind the Dairy Queen in Washington Court House and has many grave sites of past veterans, among others. The public is invited to join the Society and its members for this special program which is an excellent opportunity to learn more of our local history.