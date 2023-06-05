WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 3

Mercedes D. Williams, 28, 1163 Commons Drive, child endangering, disorderly conduct by intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Milissa J. Knisley, 54, 1140 Clubwood Manor, speed.

Gloria D. Henderson, 75, 1300 Yellowbud Place, speed.

Cody A. Goldsberry, 21, 1020 E. Temple St., menacing.

June 2

Larry J. Eartley, Jr., 51, Chillicothe, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Brandon L. Corey, 27, Chillicothe, speed.

Andrew M. Dunn, 35, 2799 US 22 SW, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).