MT Great Oaks members receive scholarships from National FFA

The National FFA Organization has awarded a total of $20,000 to support seven members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter who are pursuing their higher education goals in the upcoming academic year.

Members Austin Etzler, Bryce Bennett, Dalton Mullins, Eli Miller, Kelsey Pettit, Mallory Mitchem, and Natalie Lindsey all received this generous funding from individuals, businesses, and corporate sponsors and donors who all encourage excellence and provide scholarships in order to enable students to pursue their educational goals. Scholarships support two-year degrees, four-year degrees, and vocational programs in which the scholarships range in size from $500 to a full tuition for four years.

The 2023 scholarship recipients were selected from thousands of applicants from across the country. This year, the National FFA Organization supported those selected students through their scholarship program.

Currently, hundreds of sponsors and donors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education, and future goals.