Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Gerry Rosenberger, Ruskin, FL v. David Eckles II and all other occupants, 514 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions,

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Dylan Butcher, 173 Eastview Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $979.27, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Chelsea Blair, 805 Independence Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $460.87, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Wendy L. Adams, 881 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $172.33, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Keith Snyder, 421 Lewis St., Washington C.H., OH, and Donald Hubbell Jr., Wellston, OH, claims amount $13,282.20, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. David Laytart Jr., 1120 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $9,506.46, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Jerame Kress, 4078 US Hwy 62 NE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,322.94, for complaint.

Cristina Crum, 423 Third St., Washington C.H., OH v. Peggy Strahler, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $525, for small claims.

Debbie Mcgrath, 2 Wagner Ct. Apt. B, Washington C.H., OH v. Rescue 91 Home Healthcare Services, Dayton, OH, claims amount $4,000, for small claims.

GFS III LLC, Saginaw, MI v. Tracy Ross, 203 N. Fayette St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,312.25, for complaint.

Heather Blake, 416 Peddicord Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus, OH, claims amount not disclosed, for driving privileges.

Calvary Spv I LLC, Greenwich, CT v. Andrea Kemp, 716 E. Market St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $845.92, for complaint.

CKS Prime Investments LLC, Walls, NJ v. Deean Munro, 1029 Dayton Ave. NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,069.01, for complaint.

Calvary Spv I LLC, Greenwich, CT v. Amber Leasure, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $4,966.87, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, OH v. Jordan A. Pyatt, 1120 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,265.88, for complaint.

Firelands Federal Credit Union, Bellevue, OH v. Bobbie J. Barnett, 935 Leesburg Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,136.06, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Kimberly C. Branham, 873 Potomac Cir., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,972.85, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Brooke Glispie, 820 Highland Ave. Apt. 5D, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,243.85, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, OH v. Craig A. Jones, Greenfiield, OH, claims amount $12,141.42, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Mackenzie L. Harding, 1501 Greensview Ln., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,686.57, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Glenda Crago, 1128 Nelson Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,997.39, for complaint.

Freeport and Ohio Housing LLC, Columbus, OH v. Bradley A. and Rebecca S. Horsley, 432 Forest Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for forcible entry and detainer.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. John Manson, 94 Jamison Road NW Lot 205, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,670.06, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Kurt Keaton, 678 Robinson Road SE Lot 17, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,377.35, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. John D. Phillips, 132 W. Temple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $783.54, for complaint.

Royal Kearns, 3404 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., OH v. Karen S. Buscemi, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $6,000, for complaint.

Homeland Credit Union Inc., Chillicothe, OH v. Harold L. Reeves, 678 Robinson Road SE Lot 74, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,769.82, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Drayer, UT v. Steve Pennington, 678 Robinson Road SE Lot 79, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,049.43, for complaint.

LVNV Funding, Greenville, SC v. Zachary Hall, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $984.21, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Drayer, UT v. Jennifer Robertson, 10607 Allen Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $14,439.79, for complaint.

LVNV Funding, Greenville, SC v. Ted M. Craig, 7609 Creamer Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,227.77, for complaint.