Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Zachary T. Monroe, Bloomingburg, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Robert W. Cline, Jeffersonville, Ohio, improperly secured load, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kamil Almagaslah, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christina D. Nguyen, Fairfield, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashantia B. Collins, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ladawn A. Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hayden C. Dennis, Uniontown, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roger L. Dean, 749 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rhonda M. Hill, Lakeland, Florida, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric J. Vandenburgh, Slingerlands, New York, loud exhaust, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Allison P. Korn, Louisville, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elijah J. Edwards Jr., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gary L. Belieu, Reading, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel Gudz, Waynesville, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William Martin III, Brandenburg, Kentucky, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Manuel A. Chavez Garcia, Miami, Florida, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brad Helsel, 205 Riverside Cir., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Chad Taylor, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jordan Montgomery, 45 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lynne Prillerman, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Logan K. Smith, 8545 Washington New Martinsburg Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin B. Brubacher, Leesburg, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon R. Bordas, Austin, Texas, violation of equipment regulation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jaelle Cime, Columbus, Indiana, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darrin D. Conaway, Peebles, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madison L. Grein, Milford, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emily G. Current, Leesburg, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kayla M. Diersing, Liberty Twp, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cameron J. Toben, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aman A. Eda, Louisville, Kentucky, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, fined $150 and costs.

Lacey B. Copeland, Grove City, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany D. Lewis, Lexington, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David O. Heaton, Hillsboro, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $120, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Corey Montgomery, 5240 US 22, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ieshia M. Pettiford, 913 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erik Y. Cruz Mendez, Columbus, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $275, fined $150 and costs.

Erik Y. Cruz Mendez, Columbus, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.

Erik Y. Cruz Mendez, Columbus, Ohio, 112/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.

Ashley P. Rickens, London, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keisha M. Ryan, 426 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isic W. Sword, 415 Burdick Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ernest Moyer Jr., Bensalem, Pennsylvania, overheight, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Camron Ryan, London, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $208, case was waived by defendant.

Cindy S. Yahn, 1203 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.