Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
Zachary T. Monroe, Bloomingburg, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Robert W. Cline, Jeffersonville, Ohio, improperly secured load, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kamil Almagaslah, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Christina D. Nguyen, Fairfield, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ashantia B. Collins, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ladawn A. Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Hayden C. Dennis, Uniontown, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Roger L. Dean, 749 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Rhonda M. Hill, Lakeland, Florida, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Eric J. Vandenburgh, Slingerlands, New York, loud exhaust, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.
Allison P. Korn, Louisville, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Elijah J. Edwards Jr., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Gary L. Belieu, Reading, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Daniel Gudz, Waynesville, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
William Martin III, Brandenburg, Kentucky, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Manuel A. Chavez Garcia, Miami, Florida, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Brad Helsel, 205 Riverside Cir., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Chad Taylor, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Jordan Montgomery, 45 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lynne Prillerman, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Logan K. Smith, 8545 Washington New Martinsburg Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dustin B. Brubacher, Leesburg, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Brandon R. Bordas, Austin, Texas, violation of equipment regulation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jaelle Cime, Columbus, Indiana, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Darrin D. Conaway, Peebles, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Madison L. Grein, Milford, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Emily G. Current, Leesburg, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kayla M. Diersing, Liberty Twp, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Cameron J. Toben, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Aman A. Eda, Louisville, Kentucky, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, fined $150 and costs.
Lacey B. Copeland, Grove City, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tiffany D. Lewis, Lexington, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
David O. Heaton, Hillsboro, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $120, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Corey Montgomery, 5240 US 22, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Ieshia M. Pettiford, 913 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Erik Y. Cruz Mendez, Columbus, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $275, fined $150 and costs.
Erik Y. Cruz Mendez, Columbus, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.
Erik Y. Cruz Mendez, Columbus, Ohio, 112/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.
Ashley P. Rickens, London, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Keisha M. Ryan, 426 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Isic W. Sword, 415 Burdick Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ernest Moyer Jr., Bensalem, Pennsylvania, overheight, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Camron Ryan, London, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $208, case was waived by defendant.
Cindy S. Yahn, 1203 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.