FCSO: Two seriously injured in US 35 accident

FAYETTE COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on US Route 35 near State Route 753, according to authorities.

At around 3 p.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on US Route 35 lost control, causing the vehicle to travel across the median into the westbound lane. From there, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the vehicle traveled into the westbound ditch and overturned.

One person was ejected and the other was entrapped inside the vehicle. One individual was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital and another was transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center.

Traffic was backed up in the area due to the closure of US 35 westbound. One lane has reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Stay with the Record-Herald for the latest on this accident.