What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Storytimes for June and July: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Then, Fridays at 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 are welcome to attend “Ready for School Storytime with Aaron!” This storytime has a focus on kindergarten readiness: Early literacy, classroom skills, and still plenty of fun too! For any age, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Programs this week: The strawberry plants are blooming in the library garden! On Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. children of all ages are invited to dig, learn, and reward yourself with a healthy snack (or a popsicle!) Fayette Field Trip: Midland Acres Horse Farm. Fayette County has a long history in race horses. Midland Acres has been breeding standardbred horses for more than 50 years. Come visit one of Ohio’s largest horse farms! Families with children ages 5 and up are welcome to meet at 139 Midland Ave, Bloomingburg on Thursday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. for this tour! Families of all ages are invited to “Professor Brian’s Juggling Show: A Show for One and a Show for All” on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. A wildly fun juggling show brought to you by the professor of nonsense! This program takes place at Grace Methodist Fellowship Hall.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.

Summer programming is set! Readers and community members of all ages are invited to join the Summer Reading Program using Beanstack reading app, and join in on programming for ages. Children can expect storytimes, STEM & Creative Camps, gardening, crafts, scavenger hunts, and more, while teens and adults can upcycle, try book genres, learn the art of flower arranging, tackle smash journals, and swap barbeque recipes! As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library! Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: disc golf discs and a sewing machine! These items are available for check out with a library card for 7 days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more!

This spring and summer, be sure to visit The Little Free Library (LFL) at the library! Located in the library’s garden area, the large and lovely LFL is filled with books to borrow any time. Thanks to Altrusa of Washington Court House, Carnegie Public Library helps support many LFL’s in Fayette County. To find one near you, visit littlefreelibrary.org/map.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.