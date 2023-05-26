God provides the formula for success

Success is in the eye of the beholder. The world views success as being wealthy, being famous, or holding some prominent position.

God gives us a formula for success.

Joshua 1:8 says, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt have good success.”

Anyone can be successful if they study the Word of God day and night and observe to do all that is written therein. The Word of God is the handbook on life. It is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.

Remember, success is in the eye of the beholder. You may not be rich, famous, or seem important, but if you read, heed and seed the Word of God you will be successful in God’s eyes.

Someone has said that to be successful is to reach our potential by making the most of what God has given us.

