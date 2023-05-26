FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC SOFTBALL 2023 — (front, l-r); Kinsey Gilliland, Halle Reveal, Addison Huff and Camryn Spruell, Player of the Year, Hillsboro; (back, l-r); Lily Shaw, Washington; Delaney Thomas, Ella McCarty, Miami Trace; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Maddie Wright and Skylar Hatfield, Jackson. Not pictured: Serenity Taylor, Jackson.

FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC BASEBALL 2023 — (front, l-r); Titus Lotz, Player of the Year and Jonah Waters, Washington; Noah Ernst, Jackson; John Wall, Washington; (back, l-r); Kaden Penwell, McClain; Dillon Hyer and Gaige Stuckey, Miami Trace; Gaven Jones, Jackson; Tanner Lemaster, Washington; Ramey Wyant, Jackson. Not pictured: Mason Brown, Chillicothe.

FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC GIRLS TRACK 2023 — (front, l-r); Sydney Martin, Kaelin Pfeifer, Mary Pfeifer, Miami Trace; Becca Bergstrom, Mylie Lovett, Lily Barnes, McClain; Jacey Harding, Kiera Archer, Katherine McCallum, Chillicothe; (middle, l-r); Aysha Haney, Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold, Allie Mongold, Washington; Jana Griffith, Miami Trace; Alana McKenzie, Chillicothe; (back, l-r); Jailyn Williams, Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Minton and Taylor Thoroman, Hillsboro. Not pictured; Kamika Bennett, Miami Trace.

FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC BOYS TRACK 2023 — (front, l-r); Aaron Valentine, Mamo Willison, Chillicothe; Steven Kibler, Nick Turner, Hillsboro; Lucas Rinehart, Matthew McCorkle, Chillicothe; (middle, l-r); Jack Wagoner and Cameron Smart, Hillsboro; Daniel Hurff, Myles Lewis, Michael Hicks and Shawn Smith, Chillicothe; (back, l-r); Brice Perkins, Miami Trace; Mason Coffman, Paris Nelson, Washington; Trent Evans, Jackson; Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders and Tate Davis, Hillsboro. Not pictured: Rocky Jones, Washington and Michael Stevenson, McClain.

FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC TENNIS 2023 — (front, l-r); Jonah Goddard, Jacob Cline, Miami Trace; Allison Remley, Asher Pendell and Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe; (back, l-r); Mason Mullins, Blake Bagheri, Washington; Landon Smith, Player of the Year, Jackson; and Carter Bainter, Miami Trace. Not pictured: Robbie Bennett, Miami Trace.