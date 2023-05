Weekly Sports Schedule

Spring Sports Schedule – Week of 5/29-6/3

Mon., May 29

No Events

Tues., May 30

No Events

Weds., May 31

No Events

Thurs., June 1

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Bloom-Carroll at Ohio Dominican University 2 p.m. (Regional Semifinal)

Fri., June 2

WCH Varsity Track and Field at OHSAA D-II State Track Meet at Ohio State University 9:30 a.m.

Winner of WCH vs Bloom-Carroll and New Philadelphia vs Cambridge at Ohio Dominican University 2 p.m. (Regional Championship)

Sat., June 3

WCH Varsity Track and Field at OHSAA D-II State Track Meet at Ohio State University 9:30 a.m.