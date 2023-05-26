An inexpensive, tried and true recipe

Hello!

I like looking through my old recipes (tried and true) to find something I haven’t made in awhile, and to use what I already have on hand. Not to mention I have a little more thinking time as I’m now working in my garden. I finally got it all planted last weekend, between rain showers.

Groceries are so expensive we must stretch that dollar as far as we can. This week’s recipe can do just that.

I made this recipe a lot. It’s good, it’s comfort food and most tables have seen this dish at one time or another.

I know this week’s recipe has even been on our family’s Sunday dinner table, and yes I have taken it to picnics and family reunions, and the dish always was cleaned out.

If you have a larger family, it’s easily doubled. I don’t recommend this frozen. I have frozen it, but it just isn’t that good heated after it’s been frozen.

I usually serve this with a salad or some slaw. It’s a meal in itself, but a side dish just adds to the meal. I also like pickled beets with this.

Tuna Noodle Casserole

6 oz medium noodles

1/3 cup chopped onion.

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup pimentos

1 can of cream of celery or mushroom soup

1 can tuna

1 cup celery (diced)

¼ cup green pepper (diced)

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon garlic

½ cup frozen peas

Directions:

Steam Onion, celery, green peppers until tender (you can put them in a little water, when they are tender, drain the water off)

Cook noodles in boiling salted (1 teaspoon salt) until tender. Drain

In a bowl whisk mayonnaise, soup, and milk until well blended. Add in the remaining ingredients, mix well, then add noodles make sure it’s all mixed well together.

You can add some extra cheese to the top, if your family is cheese lovers. I sometimes also sprinkle parmesan over the top of the cheese and cover it with foil.

Bake at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes.

Enjoy!