Truth that is final

Law enforcement officers largely deal with suspects. These are people thought to have committed a crime. They can even be caught committing a crime but they are not, at that point, found guilty. They will remain suspects until a court of law proves that they committed the crime. That is the way our justice system works and it is a fair way to convict someone of what they are suspected of doing. Facts are presented and judgement is made through examining those facts. I think everyone reading this column knows and accepts the validity of that process. So the suspect is condemned, or exonerated, by the findings.The facts determine guilt or innocence.

The definition of a scientific fact is: “an observation that has been confirmed repeatedly and is accepted as true although its truth is never final.” Finding scientific facts are far more involved than finding facts in a court of law. Finding a scientific fact would be like trying the same suspect, in a court of law, over and over and over and over again before their guilt or innocence could be determined.

There can be many detrimental things that happen to us because of what we have chosen to believe. Even in the extreme observation of science, the truth is never final. There are many people that have become fearful of something that is only suspected.

The bible teaches us that fear is not of God!

Romans 8:15; For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, “Abba, Father.”

If we choose to constantly look at the negative side of life, we can fall into a dark place. We must turn to and be thankful for things that will encourage us. There are always bad things we can focus on but on the other hand there are many things we can be thankful for!

Ephesians 3:20; Now to Him, (Jesus), who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us. And that power is the same power that raised Jesus from the dead!

