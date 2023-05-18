Good Hope Lions present scholarships to seniors

The Good Hope Lions Club recently presented six local high school seniors with a Good Hope Lions Memorial Scholarship Award. The memorial scholarships are awarded to children or grandchildren of current and active Good Hope Lions Club members. In addition to the memorial scholarships, Good Hope donates scholarships to Greenfield Senior High School, Washington Court House Senior High School, Miami Trace Senior High School and Fayette Christian School. Back row left-to-right: Toby Mitchell and his grandfather Lion Jon Mitchell, Conner Bivens and his father Lion David Bivens, and Carter Bainter with his grandfather Lion Ron Smith; Front row left-to-right: Sara Dawson, granddaughter of Lion George Geesling, Mara Simonson, granddaughter of Lion Rick Miller, and Katherine Alvarez with Lion Dave Ross.

Submitted photo