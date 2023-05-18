High School Softball Scores

Wednesday, May 17 Scores
The Associated Press
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Austintown Fitch 2, Mentor 0
Berea-Midpark 4, Grafton Midview 3
Massillon Perry 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2
North Canton Hoover 1, Massillon Jackson 0
Region 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 4, Amherst Steele 0
North Ridgeville 13, Avon 1
Division II
Region 6
Clyde 10, Sandusky Perkins 0
Maumee 4, Millbury Lake 2
Ontario 4, Bellevue 2
Tontogany Otsego 3, Tol. Cent. Cath. 0
Region 7
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 3, Dover 0
Hillsboro 4, Proctorville Fairland 0
Jackson 1, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Steubenville 2, New Concord John Glenn 1
Division III
Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 11, Bellville Clear Fork 1
Defiance Tinora 9, Oak Harbor 8
Huron 4, Upper Sandusky 1
Pemberville Eastwood 3, Genoa Area 1
Region 11
Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Richmond Edison 4
Frankfort Adena 7, Belpre 1
S. Webster 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
Division IV
Region 13
Mogadore 11, Dalton 1
Southington Chalker 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve 4
Viena Mathews 11, McDonald 1
Region 15
Manchester 6, Corning Miller 3
Strasburg-Franklin 2, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 4, Lucasville Valley 3
Region 16
S. Charleston Southeastern 12, Fayetteville-Perry 0