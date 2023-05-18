Several Blue Lions advance to Dist. finals; Young qualifies to Regionals in long jump

Washington’s Megan Mongold (right) hands off to sister Allie Mongold in the 4 x 200-meter relay in the Division II District tournament at Washington High School Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Washington’s Paris Nelson (right) clears a hurdle in the 110-meter event at the Division II District tournament Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Washington High School. Kayli Merritt runs for Washington in the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Division II District meet Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Washington High School. Rocky Jones of Washington sprints to the finish in the 100-meter dash prelims Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in the Division II District meet at Washington High School. Isaiah Wightman runs in the 400-meter dash for the Blue Lions during the Division II District meet at Washington High School Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Caden Shiltz (left) gets ready to run the curve in the 4 x 100-meter relay after the hand-off from Toby Mitchell at the Division II District meet Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell begins her leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay after the exchange from Morgan Cartwright Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Division II District meet at Washington High School. Washington’s Mason Coffman (left) begins the anchor leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay, having received the baton from Andrew Young during the action at the Division II District meet Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Washington High School.

On an overcast evening with light, steady rain, day one of the D-II Southeast District track meet took place on Tuesday, May 16 at Washington High School. The meet is set to conclude on Saturday, May 20.

Several preliminary races took place, as well as the finals in the 4 x 800-meter relay and multiple field events. The top eight finishers in the preliminary races qualified for the finals on Saturday. On Saturday, the top four finishers in each finals race will qualify for the regional track meet at Muskingum University on Thursday, May 25.

Freshman Andrew Young is the lone Blue Lion to qualify for the regional meet thus far as he placed second in the long jump with a best jump of 19’9 1/4”.

Through three events scored for the girls, McClain is in first with 24 points and Hillsboro is in seventh with 7.50 points.

Through four events scored for the boys, Hillsboro is in fourth with 17 points, Washington is in seventh with 12 points and McClain is in eleventh with four points.

Day one results

Boys 4 x 800-meter relay finals – TJ Ooten, Randon Stolzenburg, Isaiah Wightman, Avery Wightman, W, 10th, 10:17.75

Girls 100-meter hurdles prelim – Morgan Cartwright, W, 1st, 16.76; Laurel Marting, W, 8th, 18.63.

Boys 110-meter hurdles prelim – Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 15.75.

Girls 100-meter dash prelim – Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 13.29.

Boys 100-meter dash prelim – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 11.34; Rocky Jones, W, 3rd, 11.43.

Girls 4 x 200-meter relay prelim – Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold, Allie Mongold, W, 1st, 1:49.70.

Boys 4 x 200-meter relay prelim – Gabe Perez, Toby Mitchell, Andrew Young, Mason Coffman, W, 2nd, 1:34.50.

Girls 4 x 100-meter relay prelim – Aysha Haney, Megan Mongold, Jordyn Gray, Mackayla Cartmell, W, 3rd, 53.92.

Boys 4 x 100-meter relay prelim – Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz, Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 44.59.

Girls 400-meter dash prelim – Allie Mongold, W, 2nd, 1:04.24.

Boys 400-meter dash prelim – Gabe Perez, W, 8th, 55.01.

Girls 300-meter hurdles prelim – Ryan Butterbagh, Mcc, 1st, 49.47.

Girls 200-meter dash prelim – Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 27.75; Allie Mongold, W, 4th, 28.39.

Boys 200-meter dash prelim – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 23.37; Toby Mitchell, W, 3rd, 23.74.

Girls 4 x 400-meter relay prelim – Morgan Cartwright, Megan Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, W, 2nd, 4:20.39.

Boys 4 x 400-meter relay prelim – Gabe Perez, Toby Mitchell, Andrew Young, Avery Wightman, W, 7th, 3:49.73.

Boys Discus final – Caleb Barton, W, 20th, 102’.

Girls Shot put final – Lily Barnes, Mcc, 2nd, 34’ 1/2”, advances to regional meet; Megan Sever, W, 15th, 26’ 9 1/2”; Brooke Wade, W, 19th, 25’9”.

Boys Long Jump final – Andrew Young, W, 2nd, 19’9 1/4”, advances to regional meet; Jack Wagner, Hills, 4th, 18’6 3/4”, advances to regional meet; Rocky Jones, W, 5th, 18’2”.

Girls High Jump final – Mylie Lovett, Mcc, 2nd, 4’10”, advances to regional meet.

Boys Pole Vault final – Avery Wightman, W, 10th, 8’6”; Faris Abdulghani, W, 13th, 7’6”.

Field event finals will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with running event finals to begin at 11:30 a.m.