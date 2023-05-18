Locals graduate from Southern State’s ADN program

Forty-two graduated from Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program. Submitted photo

Forty-two graduates, including four from Fayette County, of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 4 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Leigh Ann Augustus, of Highland County, opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Brandi Loury, of Highland County, led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Tiffany Young, of Brown County.

The 2023 ADN graduating class includes the following from Fayette County: Racquel Browder, Kalika Feigenbaum, Alexa Harris, and Deelia Moore.

“We are excited to celebrate as the graduates enter nursing practice,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, Director of Nursing at Southern State Community College. “This is a time of great opportunities for nurses. I encourage all to find the area of nursing for which they have a passion.”

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the fall 2023 semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy, and more.

For more information, please call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640 or email [email protected]