MT’s Griffith, LeBeau, 2 relays in D-I finals at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — The Miami Trace Panthers took part in day one of the D-I Southwest District track meet at Bellbrook High School on Wednesday, May 17.
Wednesday saw all of the preliminary running events take place, as well as a few running finals and several field event finals. The top eight finishers in the preliminary races will advance to the finals on Friday, and the top four finishers in the finals of any event will qualify to the regional meet on May 24 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.
Through day one, Miami Trace boys were in 13th with two team points, and the girls were in 12th with one team point. Kamika Bennett earned one point for the Lady Panthers by tying for seventh in the high jump finals and Brice Perkins earned two points for the Panthers by earning seventh in the pole vault finals.
Day one results:
Girls 800-meter run finals – Ava Shull, 19th, 2:45.09; Karley Hicks, 22nd, 2:59.51.
Boys 800-meter run finals – Kooper Hicks, 27th, 2:22.72; Connor Hostetler, 30th, 2:32.25.
Boys 1600-meter run finals – Eli Fliehman, 16th, 5:05.17; Justin Everhart, 24th, 5:39.79.
Boys 4 x 800-meter relay finals – Kooper Hicks, Joseph Thompson, Seth Thompson, Connor Hostetler, 11th, 9:44.41.
Girls 100-meter hurdles prelim – Jana Griffith, 2nd, 16.82; Abigail Kovalchik, 12th, 18.03.
Boys 110-meter hurdles prelim – Asher LeBeau, 11th, 16.64.
Girls 100-meter dash prelim – Kaelin Pfeifer, 11th, 13.12; Bella Shull, 22nd, 14.08.
Boys 100-meter dash prelim – Landen Cope, 21st, 11.98; Jake Manbevers, 23rd, 12.01.
Girls 4 x 200-meter relay prelim – Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Kamika Bennett, Kaelin Pfeifer, 6th, 1:50.88.
Boys 4 x 200-meter relay prelim – Jayden Jones, Malachi Jones, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope, 10th, 1:37.89.
Girls 4 x 100-meter relay prelim – Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Jana Griffirh, Kaelin Pfeifer, 7th, 52.08.
Boys 4 x 100-meter relay prelim – Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope, 12th, 47.32.
Girls 400-meter dash prelim – Gracie Shull, 11th, 1:06.45.
Boys 400-meter dash prelim – Jake Manbevers, 18th, 54.40; Bodie Gurr, 25th, 1:03.09.
Girls 300-meter hurdles prelim – Jana Griffith, 1st, 47.42; Abigail Kovalchik, 19th, 54.65.
Boys 300-meter hurdles prelim – Asher LeBeau, 8th, 42.24.
Girls 200-meter dash prelim – Kaelin Pfeifer, 11th, 27.18; Bella Shull, 19th, 29.22.
Boys 200-meter dash prelim – Landen Cope, 19th, 24.41.
Girls 4 x 400-meter relay prelim – Gracie Shull, Ava Shull, Abigail Kovalchik, Bella Shull, 12th, 4:57.54.
Boys 4 x 400-meter relay prelim – Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Bryson Wallace, Ryan Smith, 11th, 3:51.51
Boys Discus final – Garrett Guess, 21st, 100’5”.
Girls Shot put final – Emily Turner, 12th, 29’5 1/2”; Sureya Lopez, 13th, 28’11 1/2”.
Boys Long Jump final – Cody Gibbs, 18th, 17’6 1/2”; Bryson Wallace, 22nd, 15’11”.
Girls High Jump final – Kamika Bennett, 7th, 4’8”.
Boys Pole Vault final – Brice Perkins, 7th, 12’6”; Aiden Johnson, 15th, 10’6”.
The district meet will conclude on Friday, May 19 with field events beginning 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.