MT’s Griffith, LeBeau, 2 relays in D-I finals at Bellbrook

Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson goes over the bar in the Division I Southwest District pole vault competition at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Bodie Gurr of Miami Trace runs in a heat of the 400 meters in the Division I Southwest District meet Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Bellbrook High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Jana Griffith of Miami Trace has the lead in the Division I Southwest District 300-meter hurdles semifinals Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Bellbrook High School. Next to her is Sara Kuol of Centerville. Griffith had the fastest 300-meter time (47.42) out of a total of 24 competitors. Griffith needs to place in the top four Friday to qualify to the Regional tournament which begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Wayne High School in Huber Heights. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Kaelin Pfeifer (left) takes the hand-off from Kamika Bennett for Miami Trace in the 4 x 200-meter relay at the Division I Southwest District meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Connor Hostetler runs in the Division I Southwest District 800-meter event on the first day of the meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Jake Manbevers of Miami Trace runs between Braylon Newcomb of Centerville (left) and Rexford Temple of Monroe in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the Division I Southwest District meet Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Abigail Kovalchik (left) takes the hand-off from Ava Shull for Miami Trace in a semifinal of the 4 x 400-meter relay at the Division I Southwest District tournament at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau clears a hurdle in the 300-meters next to Talan Malicote of Middletown in the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 17, 2023. LeBeau advanced to the finals Friday in this event.

BELLBROOK — The Miami Trace Panthers took part in day one of the D-I Southwest District track meet at Bellbrook High School on Wednesday, May 17.

Wednesday saw all of the preliminary running events take place, as well as a few running finals and several field event finals. The top eight finishers in the preliminary races will advance to the finals on Friday, and the top four finishers in the finals of any event will qualify to the regional meet on May 24 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Through day one, Miami Trace boys were in 13th with two team points, and the girls were in 12th with one team point. Kamika Bennett earned one point for the Lady Panthers by tying for seventh in the high jump finals and Brice Perkins earned two points for the Panthers by earning seventh in the pole vault finals.

Day one results:

Girls 800-meter run finals – Ava Shull, 19th, 2:45.09; Karley Hicks, 22nd, 2:59.51.

Boys 800-meter run finals – Kooper Hicks, 27th, 2:22.72; Connor Hostetler, 30th, 2:32.25.

Boys 1600-meter run finals – Eli Fliehman, 16th, 5:05.17; Justin Everhart, 24th, 5:39.79.

Boys 4 x 800-meter relay finals – Kooper Hicks, Joseph Thompson, Seth Thompson, Connor Hostetler, 11th, 9:44.41.

Girls 100-meter hurdles prelim – Jana Griffith, 2nd, 16.82; Abigail Kovalchik, 12th, 18.03.

Boys 110-meter hurdles prelim – Asher LeBeau, 11th, 16.64.

Girls 100-meter dash prelim – Kaelin Pfeifer, 11th, 13.12; Bella Shull, 22nd, 14.08.

Boys 100-meter dash prelim – Landen Cope, 21st, 11.98; Jake Manbevers, 23rd, 12.01.

Girls 4 x 200-meter relay prelim – Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Kamika Bennett, Kaelin Pfeifer, 6th, 1:50.88.

Boys 4 x 200-meter relay prelim – Jayden Jones, Malachi Jones, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope, 10th, 1:37.89.

Girls 4 x 100-meter relay prelim – Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Jana Griffirh, Kaelin Pfeifer, 7th, 52.08.

Boys 4 x 100-meter relay prelim – Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope, 12th, 47.32.

Girls 400-meter dash prelim – Gracie Shull, 11th, 1:06.45.

Boys 400-meter dash prelim – Jake Manbevers, 18th, 54.40; Bodie Gurr, 25th, 1:03.09.

Girls 300-meter hurdles prelim – Jana Griffith, 1st, 47.42; Abigail Kovalchik, 19th, 54.65.

Boys 300-meter hurdles prelim – Asher LeBeau, 8th, 42.24.

Girls 200-meter dash prelim – Kaelin Pfeifer, 11th, 27.18; Bella Shull, 19th, 29.22.

Boys 200-meter dash prelim – Landen Cope, 19th, 24.41.

Girls 4 x 400-meter relay prelim – Gracie Shull, Ava Shull, Abigail Kovalchik, Bella Shull, 12th, 4:57.54.

Boys 4 x 400-meter relay prelim – Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Bryson Wallace, Ryan Smith, 11th, 3:51.51

Boys Discus final – Garrett Guess, 21st, 100’5”.

Girls Shot put final – Emily Turner, 12th, 29’5 1/2”; Sureya Lopez, 13th, 28’11 1/2”.

Boys Long Jump final – Cody Gibbs, 18th, 17’6 1/2”; Bryson Wallace, 22nd, 15’11”.

Girls High Jump final – Kamika Bennett, 7th, 4’8”.

Boys Pole Vault final – Brice Perkins, 7th, 12’6”; Aiden Johnson, 15th, 10’6”.

The district meet will conclude on Friday, May 19 with field events beginning 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.