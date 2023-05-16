Good Hope Lions donate scholarships to local schools

The Good Hope Lions Club recently donated $500 scholarships to Miami Trace High School as well as other local schools. For over 25 years now, the Good Hope Lions have been a huge contributor and partner to Miami Trace High School and other high schools in the surrounding area. The organization is offering out six $500 scholarships to help pay for MTHS student loans. In addition to what was given to Trace, Greenfield High School and Washington Court House High School also received six $500 scholarships. Fayette Christian was also given two $500 scholarships. The student scholarship winners are still yet to be decided.

